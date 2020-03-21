swae-lee-announces-his-album-is-on-the-way-during-his-livestream-concert

The wait for Swae Lee’s forthcoming album has lasted a bit longer than anyone would have imagined. Last fall, he revealed that the album would arrive before he embarked on a tour with Post Malone. The tour began in February, and yet there was still no sign of the album. Now Swae has released an update of sorts, saying his fans will have to wait even longer.

Swae held a “concert” on Instagram live, performing for a crowd of over 13,000 as he turned his studio into a concert stage. He even added the sound of applause to make it seem like there was a real crowd there. Before he played his latest single, “Someone Said”, he invited his virtual audience to join him on stage, which prompted fans to send a red telephone emoji in the comments. As this happened, Swae Lee slipped in a quick album update, simply saying, “album on way.”

Swae Lee’s announcement comes after quite a productive month. In addition to releasing “Someone Said,” Swae also dropping another single, “Back To Back Maybach,” and joined Arizona Zervas for a remix of his own buzzing single, “Roxanne.”

You can watch Swae Lee’s “concert” in the video above.