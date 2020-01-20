sw4-festival-line-up:-krept-&-konan,-the-streets-and-kano-among-first-confirmed-acts

Krept & Konan, The Streets and Kano are among the first wave of acts confirmed for this year’s South West Four festival.

The annual music event returns to London’s Clapham Common from 29-30 August in celebration of the Bank Holiday Weekend, bringing some of the biggest names across dance, hip-hop, drum and bass and afrobeats to the capital.

Kano will entertain the south west London park with tracks from his latest album Hoodies All Summer, while Krept & Konan will also deliver hits from their recent second album Revenge Is Sweet.

Representing British female rap are Stefflon Don and Ms Banks while Craig David’s set TS5 will be on-hand to spin all those top party tracks.

Kelis will be bringing all the boys to the yard on Saturday to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her iconic debut studio album Kaleidoscope, and it’s making us feel all kinds of old right now.

Once again, Capital will partner with the Outdoor Main Stage, featuring performances and DJ sets from some of the world’s hottest artists, DJs and producers. The UK’s hit music brand also presents the Capital Weekender and Capital XTRA stages across the festival weekend.

Garnering a firm reputation over the years as one of the capital’s best-loved music festivals, the two-day event has amassed a huge back-catalogue of former headliners, including Faithless, Skrillex, The Chemical Brothers, deadmau5, Martin Garrix, Armin Van Buuren, Pendulum (Live), Rudimental, Eric Prydz and Above & Beyond, and is renowned for boasting a number of carefully curated stage hosts as well as artist’s own passion projects.

Pre-sale tickets are set for release on Thursday 23 January at 9am while general tickets go on sale on Friday 24 January at 9am. Further announcements with additional performers are yet to be announced.

SW4 line-up so far:

Saturday

Outdoor Main Stage Headliners:

Major Lazer

Kano

Indoor Main Stage Hosted By:

Rudimental’s Major Toms

Outdoor Afternoon Headliners:

Kelis

Very Special Guest:

DJ EZ

Featuring guests:

Anna Lunoe b2b Nina Las Vegas

Bakermat

Eli & Fur

Ghetts

Jonas Blue

Riton

Sunday

Outdoor Main Stage Headliners:

The Streets

Krept X Konan

Indoor Main Stage Hosted By:

TS5

Outdoor Afternoon Headliners:

Stefflon Don

Very Special Guest:

Andy C

Featuring guests:

Example

Flava D b2b Indika

James Hype

Ms Banks

Steel Banglez

The Manor

For tickets and more info, please visit the South West Four website.





