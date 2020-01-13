suzanne-breen:-sisterly-solidarity-won’t-protect-foster-and-o’neill-who’ll-surely-be-looking-over-their-shoulders







First Minister Arlene Foster of the DUP and (right) Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill of Sinn Fein at Stormont

It wasn’t quite the Chuckle Sisters, but there was no shortage of smiles and solidarity exchanged between the two women now leading Northern Ireland’s new power-sharing Executive.

As the Assembly sat for the first time in three years, Michelle O’Neill said it was her “sincere wish that 2020 brings real change”.

Arlene Foster spoke of how she would never agree with the Deputy First Minister on the past, but they were determined to forge a new future together.

Neither has any real choice. Foster took over the reins in the DUP four years ago amidst high hopes that her leadership would represent a break with the past. As Enterprise Minister for seven years, she had impressed many.

Today, her reputation outside the DUP is at rock bottom.

While no immediate threat exists to her leadership, there are those inside the party who will swoop and strike if she messes up power-sharing this time.

The new Executive gives Foster the chance to reinvent herself. To prove that she is not the bogeywoman that she has appeared to nationalists in recent years.