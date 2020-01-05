suzanne-breen:-shame-on-those-who-maintain-wall-of-silence-44-years-after-kingsmill-massacre

Alan Black woke up this morning and saw all their faces. The 10 men who were with him on that fateful journey when their minibus was stopped at Kingsmill.

It’s 44 years ago but he has forgotten nothing. He has been on a countdown since Christmas. How many days they have left to live? Today, he counts the hours and then the minutes. At 5.20pm, they are gone.

Kenneth Worton. Robert Walker. John Bryans. Walter Chapman. Reginald Chapman. Robert Freeburn. John McConville. Joseph Lemmon. James McWhirter. Robert Chambers.

Alan is with them as they take their seats on the bus outside the Glenanne textile factory. He can still hear the banter about the football on the journey – whether Manchester United could challenge Liverpool to win the English First Division.

They are just names to most of us, but not to the sole survivor of the Kingsmill massacre. Alan knows that Joe Lemmon was a fine carpenter with a big bass voice who alway sang American South gospel songs.

He can tell you how Kenneth Worton never left the factory in the evening without taking something home for his young daughters Suzanne and Racquel.

They’d sit on an armchair waiting on their daddy coming through the door with presents. “What did you bring us? What did you bring us?” they’d yell excitedly.