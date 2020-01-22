suzanne-breen:-mlas-pay-rise-own-goal-sees-politicians-turn-media-shy

It’s a PR disaster for the newly functioning Stormont institutions.

Public faith in devolution is hardly sky high.

Giving MLAs a pay rise after three years of them doing diddly-squat up there is not a confidence-building measure.

We’ve heard much talk of the challenge of making ends meet in Northern Ireland over the next few years.

London is not delivering the big financial package that was anticipated.

We’ve been told it’s embarrassing for Northern Ireland to be constantly putting out the begging bowl.

That we, the public, need to be realistic. To face up to the tough decisions that have to be made on hospitals and other public services.