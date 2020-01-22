sustainability-should-not-just-be-for-the-rich,-prince-charles-expected-to-say-at-visit-to-world-economic-forum

Sustainability should not just be for the rich, the Prince of Wales will say, as he vows to make the urgent call for systematic change heard.

Prince Charles will launch an ambitious project to help financial markets become more sustainable during a visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland today.

The heir to the throne hopes his Sustainable Markets Council, which is supported by the World Economic Forum, will bring together leading individuals from the public and private sectors, charitable organisations and investors to identify ways to rapidly decarbonise the global economy and make the transition to sustainable markets.

He will say: “With consumers controlling an estimated 60% of global G.D.P., people around the world have the power to drive the transformation to sustainable markets.

“Yet, we cannot expect consumers to make sustainable choices if these choices are not clearly laid before them.

“As consumers increasingly demand sustainable products, they deserve to be told more about product lifecycles, supply chains and production methods.

“For a transition to take place, being socially and environmentally conscious cannot only be for those who can afford it.

“If all the true costs are taken into account, being socially and environmentally responsible should be the least expensive option because it leaves the smallest footprint behind.