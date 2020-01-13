‘suspicious’-fire-breaks-out-at-dundonald-flats







Emergency services at the scene of a fire at Rosneath Gardens. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Police attended a “suspicious” fire at a block of flats in Dundonald.

The blaze broke out at the flats at Rosneath Gardens at around 9.40pm on Sunday, January 12.

It is believed the fire started at the door of a property. Two males and two females were rescued by the Fire Service.

“Thankfully due to the quick response from our colleagues in the Fire Service no one was injured,” police said.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 8.30pm and 9.40pm to call officers in Lisburn on 101 quoting reference 1600 12/01/20.

Alternatively information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestopers on 0800 555 111.

Belfast Telegraph Digital