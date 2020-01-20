suspected-‘pillowcase-rapist’-who-terrorized-women-in-the-1980s-arrested

January 20, 2020 | 1: 49pm

A Florida man suspected to be the notorious “Pillowcase Rapist” who terrorized dozens of women in the early 1980s has been busted, according to a report.

Robert Eugene Koehler, a 60-year-old registered sex offender living in Palm Bay, was arrested Saturday and booked into Brevard County jail, the Miami Herald reported.

Koehler would have been in his early 20s when he allegedly terrorized at least 44 women between May 1981 and February 1986 in South Florida, the outlet reported.

The serial predator reportedly used a towel or shirt to obscure his identity when he broke into townhouses and apartments then raped the women.

Few details were known at the time about the “Pillowcase Predator” other than that he was likely young, athletic and white. Investigators said he wore a size 10 1/2 shoe and lab tests indicated that the serial rapist had the blood type O.

It’s unclear how authorities cracked the case or what charges Koehler is facing in the spree of decades-old attacks.

Koehler was previously convicted in 1991 on a sexual battery charge that required he register as a sex offender, the report said.