suspected-neo-nazi-has-bail-conditions-changed-to-allow-him-to-sit-in-the-garden

A suspected neo-Nazi accused of posting extreme racist and anti-Semitic material has had his bail conditions changed so he can enjoy sitting in the garden.

Appearing at the Old Bailey on Friday, Andrew Dymock, was told his curfew restrictions had been tweaked so he can pop into the garden at his family home.

The 22-year-old, who was wearing a suit with a rainbow badge and a pink shirt and pocket square, spoke only to confirm he understood the bail restrictions and his responsibility to attend court.

The judge, Mr Justice Sweeney agreed with the application of Simon Natas who applied for the bail conditions to be changed.

“We are requesting the limits are changed so he can access the family garden,” the barrister explained.

Mr Dymock’s bail conditions include surrendering his UK and Cyprus passports, not using the social network Discord, keeping internet history and not publishing content relating to extreme ideology.

He remains on a 20-hour curfew at his Bath address.