suspect-in-springfield-kidnapping-case-sent-to-bridgewater-state-hospital-for-psychiatric-evaluation

The man accused of kidnapping an 11-year-old girl in Springfield last week appeared in court Wednesday morning and was ordered held without bail while he undergoes a 20-day psychiatric evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital.
Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 24, is facing charges of kidnapping, assault with a dangerous weapon, and witness intimidation for allegedly grabbing Charlotte Moccia and forcing her into a blue Honda Civic on Jan. 15.
A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf at his arraignment in Springfield District Court last week. Finish the story at BostonGlobe.com.
