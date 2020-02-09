Suspect dead, officer injured in Cuba, Missouri, shooting

CUBA — A man was killed and a Cuba police officer was wounded following a confrontation Saturday afternoon.According to Cuba police, an officer was called to a residence for a domestic disturbance. The officer entered the house and was shot in the leg by a male subject. The officer returned fire, striking the subject, who was pronounced dead at the scene.The officer was taken by helicopter to receive medical attention for his wound, which is not considered life-threatening.Police did not release the names of the dead man or the officer, but said the officer has been on the force for four years.Cuba is in Crawford County, about 80 miles southwest of St. Louis.

More than a dozen felony counts were dismissed against Marquise Henderson in a case that’s over three years old. Prosecutors say they intend to refile.

Jaren J. Harvey, 18, and Julian L. Alexander, 18, each has been charged with murder in the shooting last week of Dexter Byrd, 19.

The suit by a Texas man claimed that a Pevely police officer seized his cellphone and threatened him with arrest as he was filming a traffic stop.

The two 16-year-olds attacked the man outside the Maplewood-Manchester MetroLink station Saturday night, stealing $40 from him, police said.

Troy C. Kennedy, 28, of Steelville, Missouri was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after the crash about 6:51 p.m. on eastbound I-44 just west of Route 141, according to a Highway Patrol report.

Antonio Adrian “Tone” Minnis Jr. pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to a charge of distributing a controlled substance.

Joseph Lumetta, 35, allegedly threatened to bomb the building and hurt others if he didn’t receive a satisfactory outcome in a bank robbery case.

Marlon J. Hall is accused of involuntary manslaughter and other charges after his girlfriend, a passenger in the car, miscarried.

James Kempf shot himself in woods in the Ozarks as police approached his makeshift bed made of foil, foam board and a green tarp. The property owner said Kempf was a good friend driven crazy in a child-custody fight.

The shooting happened near the Riverview Boulevard exit on I-70 on Wednesday night.