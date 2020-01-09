suspect-charged-with-killing-hairstylist-kevin-bacon-allegedly-chased-half-naked-man-outside-his-home

January 8, 2020 | 8: 24pm

The Grindr date charged with murdering hairdresser Kevin Bacon — allegedly slitting his throat before stringing him up from then rafters and eating his testicles — had been stopped a month earlier chasing a half-naked man who was “terrified” at being chained in his basement, according to a report.

Mark Latunski, 50, was stopped outside his rural Michigan home on Nov. 25 as he chased a 29-year-old man who was only wearing a leather kilt, Michigan State Police told The Flint Journal-MLive.

Latunski insisted he was just trying to get back his $300 kilt — but the younger man told officers he fled after being chained in the basement, the report says.

“He said he became frightened or spooked and that’s why he ran from the house,” Lt. David Kaiser told the site.

Officers reasoned that everything had been consensual, however, and because neither man wanted to press charges they left after helping the younger man get dressed and leave the Bennington Township home safely, Kaiser said.

A month later, Latunski went on a Christmas Eve Grindr date with 25-year-old hairdresser Bacon — who was found dead four days later strung up by his ankles in the same basement, court docs charge.

Latunski allegedly confessed to stabbing him in the back and slitting his throat — then cutting off his testicles and eating them, according to documents obtained by MLive.

Latunski on Wednesday appeared via video link for a probable cause conference in district court.

Shiawassee Chief District Judge Ward Clarkson ordered evaluations to determine the suspect’s competency to stand trial after his public defender, Doug Corwin Jr., submitted an insanity defense, MLive said.

Further court sessions were put on hold until after the evaluation, which could take up to three months, the report said.