Suspect charged in north St. Louis County double shooting

A medical examiner arrives at the scene at a home on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in the 10200 block of Valley Drive in Glasgow Village where St. Louis County police investigate a homicide. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Christian Gooden

Updated at 7:30 p.m. with a suspect charged.GLASGOW VILLAGE — Police have charged a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old woman on Sunday morning.Gino Branch, 41, of the 6300 block of Chatham Avenue in Wellston has been charged with one count of murder, two counts of armed criminal action, one count of domestic assault in the first degree, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.Police responding to a call in the 10200 block of Valley Drive about 8:30 a.m. found two female victims who had been shot, according to a press release. One of the victims, a woman in a relationship with the suspect who has children with him, was taken to a hospital. Her 17-year-old daughter was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, police said.Police say that Branch shot the two victims and then threw the shell casings in the trash. He then told two 6-year-old children, who were home at the time of the shooting, to put their coats on and get in the car with him. He drove to Valley Park, where he allegedly threw the gun into a dumpster. Branch then drove to a convenience store in Troy, Illinois, to a convenience store, where he stated he killed two people in north St. Louis County.Branch is being held on $1 million cash-only bond.Police said that anyone with information can call the county police department at 636-529-8210 or, to remain anonymous, to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.The area where the shooting happened is in an unincorporated part of North St. Louis County called Glasgow Village. The area is patrolled by St. Louis County police officers as part of the 1st Precinct.

More than a dozen felony counts were dismissed against Marquise Henderson in a case that’s over three years old. Prosecutors say they intend to refile.

Jaren J. Harvey, 18, and Julian L. Alexander, 18, each has been charged with murder in the shooting last week of Dexter Byrd, 19.

The suit by a Texas man claimed that a Pevely police officer seized his cellphone and threatened him with arrest as he was filming a traffic stop.

The two 16-year-olds attacked the man outside the Maplewood-Manchester MetroLink station Saturday night, stealing $40 from him, police said.

Antonio Adrian “Tone” Minnis Jr. pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to a charge of distributing a controlled substance.

Joseph Lumetta, 35, allegedly threatened to bomb the building and hurt others if he didn’t receive a satisfactory outcome in a bank robbery case.

Marlon J. Hall is accused of involuntary manslaughter and other charges after his girlfriend, a passenger in the car, miscarried.

James Kempf shot himself in woods in the Ozarks as police approached his makeshift bed made of foil, foam board and a green tarp. The property owner said Kempf was a good friend driven crazy in a child-custody fight.

The shooting happened near the Riverview Boulevard exit on I-70 on Wednesday night.

Mary Ann Gibson inflated her company’s cash flow figures to keep a line of credit. The bank lost $2.5 million when her company failed.

A medical examiner arrives at the scene at a home on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in the 10200 block of Valley Drive in Glasgow Village where St. Louis County police investigate a homicide. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com