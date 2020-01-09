suspect-accused-of-smothering-95-year-old-man-to-death-with-pillow-in-nursing-home

January 9, 2020 | 1: 25am

A 95-year-old man was smothered to death by an assailant who held a pillow over his face in a Florida nursing home this week, police said.

The suspect got into the victim’s room at the Tiffany Hall nursing home in Port St. Lucie at about 12: 15 a.m. on Jan. 5, the local police department said in a statement.

The suspect then sat on the victim’s chest and smothered him to death with a pillow.

A nurse walked passed the room in the hallway and saw the man smothering the 95-year-old, cops said. She immediately called 911 and shouted to another nurse on duty for help.

The suspect ran off and has not been caught, police said.

Authorities are searching for the suspect. The identity of the slain man was not released.