sushmita-sen-to-make-acting-comeback-and-digital-debut-with-ram-madhvani’s-web-series-titled-aarya

Published: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 1: 06 [IST]

Sushmita Sen, who has stayed away from the screen for a long time now, will soon make her acting comeback. The actress will be seen in a Ram Madhvani directed web series titled Aarya. The series is a Hotstar special, which will also mark the digital debut of Sushmita Sen. According to a report by Peeping Moon, it is not clear when filmmaker Ram Madhvani joined the team of Aarya, as the shooting has already been completed. The entertainment portal quoted Sushmita as saying, “We completed shooting just before the virus was declared a pandemic and the world came to a standstill. The post-production was rightfully halted and hence the delay. We are sure it will be worth the wait.” The report further said that the web series is based on the popular Dutch show Penoza, which has released in English as Black Widow. The storyline has been adapted to suit Indian audiences and the series is set in Rajasthan. Endemoleshine Entertainment and Madhvani’s Equinext Films have produced the series. Earlier scheduled to release on March 29, Aarya’s release on Hotstar’s Disney+ has now been postponed indefinitely as the post-production has not been completed due to lockdown. Sushmita Sen was last seen in the 2010 film Dulha Mil Gaya, a romantic comedy directed by Mudassar Aziz. She had another release in 2010, titled No Problem. The film was an action comedy directed by Anees Bazmee, co-starring Kangana Ranaut, Anil Kapoor, Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, and Paresh Rawal. ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen & Rohman Shawl Set Internet On Fire With Sensuous Workout Amid Coronavirus Lockdown ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen’s Workout Video Will Motivate You To Welcome 2020 At The Gym