sushma-swaraj’s-husband-defends-anupam-kher,-calls-naseeruddin-shah-an-‘ungrateful-man’-who-‘married-outside-religion’

Swaraj Kaushal, the ex-governor of Mizoram and husband of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj has criticised Naseeruddin Shah over his “clown” comment directed towards Anupam Kher.

In a series of tweets posted on 23 January, Kaushal called Shah an “ungrateful man” who is “unhappy” despite being given “equal opportunities.” He further defended Anupam Kher, saying that he is an “honest, upright and a self-made man.” “What is it that you have and Anupam Kher does not have? You think you are a better actor than Anupam Kher? You are sadly mistaken,” Kaushal added.

Check out Swaraj Kaushal’s tweets here

Mr.Naseeruddin Shah, you are an ungrateful man. This country gave you all the name, fame and money. Yet you are a disillusioned man. You married outside your religion. No one ever said a word. Your brother became Lt.General of the Indian Army. Have you not been given more — Governor Swaraj (@governorswaraj) January 22, 2020

than an equal opportunity. Yet you are unhappy. You speak of apathy and discrimination. When you do all the blabbering, it is your ‘conscience’. When Anupam speaks his pain on being declared homeless in his own country, it is ‘psychophancy’. You are being thankless to the — Governor Swaraj (@governorswaraj) January 22, 2020

country that gave you everything. Kirron has been twice elected as a Member of Parliament. Anupam is a star in his own right. Look at his response. It is that of a gentleman. When you spoke, you looked small and petty. Suffice it to say that your anger is your frustration. — Governor Swaraj (@governorswaraj) January 22, 2020

Anupam is an honest, upright and a self made man. I saw Kirron on stage when she did “Desire under the Elms” in 1971. She was an ace Badminton player. I think she was India Champion. She is M.A (English literature) First Class First. So was her sister Kanwal Thakur Singh. — Governor Swaraj (@governorswaraj) January 22, 2020

Mr.Naseeruddin Shah : I am one of the contemporaries of Anupam Kher. I have known him for 47 years and more. I was doing my law and @AnupamPKher and @KirronKherBJP were studying theatre under the legendary Director Balwant Gargi. pic.twitter.com/NLjY140k1H — Governor Swaraj (@governorswaraj) January 22, 2020

Quoting a part of Swaraj Kaushal’s tweet where he spoke about how despite “marrying outside his religion no one ever said a word” to Shah, photographer-turned-producer Atul Kasbekar took a jibe at Swaraj.

Here’s Atul Kasbekar’s tweet

“Married outside your religion, no one said a word” Gee thanks for allowing that



That’s so sweet, almost noble Seriously now, sir?!?!?! — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) January 23, 2020

Shah had taken a shot at Kher, who has been a vocal supporter of the BJP-led central government, calling the actor a “clown” who should not be taken seriously.

“Someone like Anupam Kher has been very vocal. I don’t think, he needs to be taken seriously. He is a clown and any number of his contemporaries from NSD and FTII can attest to his psychopathic nature. It is in his blood, he can’t help it,” Shah told The Wire in an interview.

In his response, Kher posted a video message on his official Twitter handle and said Shah has a habit of criticising others from the film industry.

“Though I have never said anything bad about you but now I will. You have spent your entire life in frustration, despite achieving so much. If you can criticise Dilip Kumar sahab, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli, then I’m sure I’m in great company.

“None of them has ever taken your statements seriously as we all know that due to the substances you have been taking all these years, you don’t realise the difference between what is right and what is wrong,” Kher said.

He further said that if Shah gets “some headlines” by criticising him, then it would be his gift to him.

Updated Date: Jan 24, 2020 09: 00: 46 IST