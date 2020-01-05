Sushi boss pays £1,400,000 for a tuna and still doesn’t break his own record

A sushi restaurant boss has paid nearly £1.5 million for a giant fish at a high profile auction in Japan.

But self-styled ‘sushi king’ Kiyoshi Kimura’s 193.2 million yen (£1.37 million) buy was only the second highest on record at Tokyo’s Toyosu fish market, according to the NHK broadcaster.

The Bluefin tuna was sold in the first auction of the new year in the Japanese capital, but did not match the record price of 333.6 million yen (£2.48 million) that Mr Kimura paid last year.

His prize was caught off northern Aomori Prefecture and weighed 276 kilograms (608 lbs) – which translates into a price of about 700,000 yen (just under £5,000) per kilogram.

That’s makes it nearly twice as heavy as a giant male panda, or three fifths of a grand piano.

Mr Kimura – who is regularly the auction’s highest bidder and heads the company that runs sushi restaurant chain Sushizanmai – last year broke the record that he had held since 2013.

There are three types of Bluefin tuna, all of which are endangered.