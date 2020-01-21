sushant-singh-rajput-turns-34,-fans-declare-rhea-chakraborty-as-their-‘bhabhi’

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant Singh Rajput has ringed in his 34th birthday with wishes and blessing coming from close friends and family. Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has also posted a sweet wish for the actor on social media.

More than Rhea’s birthday wish, what has caught our attention is that netizens have already begun addressing her as bhabhi.

Check out her post here:

Happy birthday to the most beautiful ” supermassive black hole ” that is known to mankind ! Shine on you crazy diamond @itsSSR ❤️⭐️ #boywithagoldenheart #rheality

In response to Rhea’s tweet, netizens began praising the couple, some sent their good wishes while some even addressed her as bhabhi.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty have been grabbing the headlines because of their alleged relationship. The rumoured couple is frequently spotted on dinner dates and has been papped together quite a few times. Recently the two had also been on a vacay to spend some quality time together.

We also recently reported that Sushant and Rhea are hunting house together as the couple is planning to live-in together. Apparently, Sushant had moved out of his apartment and shifted to Rhea’s which did not go down well with Rhea’s landlord who has asked the couple to vacate the flat at the earliest.

Though the couple has not made their relationship official, they haven’t shied away from spotting together either.

On the work front, Sushant will soon be seen in Mukesh Chhabra’s ‘Dil Bechara’ with Sanjana Sanghi. It is the official remake of Hollywood film ‘The Fault in Our Stars’.