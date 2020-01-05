susanna-reid-reveals-she’s-put-on-weight-in-new-pic-ahead-of-good-morning-britain-return

TV’s Susanna Reid joked about gaining weight over the festive period as she shared a selfie ahead of her return to Good Morning Britain.

The presenter, 49, told fans on Instagram that they can expect to see “a bit more of her” when she returns to host the popular daytime programme on Monday (06.01.20), as she had to “finish all those Christmas biscuits”.

She captioned a snap of herself, taken while she was out for a brisk walk: “NEW YEAR! SAME ME… maybe a bit more as it seemed rude not to finish all those Christmas biscuits.

“More @gmb too… extended ’til 9am. See you in the morning!”

Fans were quick to comment on the pic and tell Susanna how “gorgeous” she looked in her winter get-up.

One said: “Gorgeous smile.”

Another wrote: “I’ve missed those pearly whites.”

Someone else put: “Stunningly beautiful.”

“Simply lovely,” said a fourth, adding: “Nice hat too.”

Susanna enjoyed something of a break from social media over the festive period, although she broke her silence several days ago to wish her followers a happy new year.

The star shared a snap of some flowers arranged in a pot near a lamp and told her followers she hopes they have a “bloomin’ wonderful” 2020.

Susanna wrote in the caption: “Happy New Year. Hope 2020 is bloomin’ wonderful for you all.”

Before that, her last post on Instagram was a snap of herself with fellow Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan.

The photo was taken at Piers’ big festive party (19.12.19), which was attended by a host of famous faces.

Some of British telly’s biggest stars were there, including This Morning star Holly Willoughby, presenter Christine Lampard and her husband Frank, pundit Gary Lineker, actress Sheridan Smith and I’m A Celebrity 2019 favourite Kate Garraway.

Shortly after the party, Piers proudly joked that his biggest achievement in putting the party together was managing to convince Susanna – who has given up booze – to attend.

