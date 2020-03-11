Now Playing

The next two seasons of Survivor will be postponed at least two months because of the health risks and precautions associated with coronavirus. Jeff Probst, who hosts and executive produces the series, sent out a letter to the hit reality show’s crew Wednesday informing them of the decision to delay shooting Seasons 41 and 42, Entertainment Weekly reports. Season 41 was supposed to begin shooting March 24 in Fiji’s Mamanuca Islands but “due to the growing short-term uncertainty surrounding the global spread of COVID-19 and the corresponding desire for the continued well-being of our amazing crew, we have decided to push back our start date,” Probst wrote. Discover Your New Favorite Show: Watch This Now!

He added that although Fiji has had no reported cases of coronavirus, “our crew numbers over 400 and are flying in from over 20 different countries, creating a need for more time to fully analyze and create our new production safety plan.” Contestants would be at risk, of course, because they, too, fly in from all over the globe.Season 42 was scheduled to begin shooting May 24 and that will be pushed back as well. But if there are no further delays, the September premiere of Season 41 and the February 2021 debut of Season 42 could still be accomplished. Survivor is the latest show to experience postponements because of the coronavirus pandemic. The list also includes Disney+ and Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which was slated to film in Prague this month, and The Bachelorette Season 16, which had considered shooting in Italy but will have to relocate because of the country’s coronavirus outbreak.

TV Guide reached out to CBS for comment, but did not hear back at press time. Jeff Probst, SurvivorPhoto: CBS