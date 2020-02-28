survivor-season-40-recap-podcast:-why-is-nobody-targeting-‘boston’-rob-mariano?

Ethan Zohn’s out, but we’re back! Welcome to Season 2, Episode 7 of Survivor Brothers: The Ultimate Unofficial Podcast From TV Guide, the podcast that covers every twist and turn of Survivor Season 40, Survivor: Winners at War. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Get Survivor Brothers on Apple Podcasts In this week’s entry, hosts Lance Cartelli and Fox Van Allen, from the Big Brother Brothers podcast, break down the heart-pounding episode, “Out for Blood.”

Your Survivor Brothers hosts discuss whether Tribal Council made the right call in voting out Ethan, why the tribe didn’t eliminate “Boston” Rob Mariano and why the Edge of Extinction-exiled Natalie Anderson is in a great position to re-enter the game. The brothers also answer the question: Who is “Boston” Rob more like — Tom Brady … or Island of the Idols’ Karishma Patel?

