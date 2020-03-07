survivor-season-40-recap-podcast:-ranking-the-best-tribes-in-survivor-history

Aloha, Tyson Apostol! Welcome to Season 2, Episode 8 of Survivor Brothers: The Ultimate Unofficial Podcast From TV Guide, the podcast that covers every twist and turn of Survivor Season 40, Survivor: Winners at War. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Get Survivor Brothers on Apple Podcasts In this week’s entry, hosts Lance Cartelli and Fox Van Allen from the Big Brother Brothers podcast, dissect another entertaining Winners at War episode, “I Like Revenge.”

Your Survivor Brothers hosts discuss Adam Klein’s apology tour, Sandra Diaz-Twine’s new nickname (“Sandra Sit-Out Bench”), the inspirational yet way-too-long visit to Edge of Extinction, the Sele tribe’s unbelievable come-from-behind victory in the Immunity Challenge, and Dakal’s decision to eliminate Tyson Apostol over Nick Wilson.

Survivor: Winners at War airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.

