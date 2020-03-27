survivor-season-40-recap-podcast:-nick-might-regret-that-risky-vote

You’ll be missed, Yul Kwon! Welcome to Season 2, Episode 11 of Survivor Brothers: The Ultimate Unofficial Podcast From TV Guide, the podcast that covers every twist and turn of Survivor Season 40, Survivor: Winners at War. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Get Survivor Brothers on Apple Podcasts In this week’s entry, hosts Lance Cartelli and Fox Van Allen, from the Big Brother Brothers podcast, discuss the latest nail-biting episode of Winners at War episode, “We’re in the Majors.”

Your Survivor Brothers hosts discuss whether Nick Wilson screwed up by siding with Wendell Holland and Michele Fitzgerald to vote out Yul, if Sandra Diaz-Twine made the right decision to quit Edge of Extinction — and does Michele really have a shot to win Winners at War?

Stay tuned until the end of the podcast to hear the Survivor Brothers hosts break down Wendell's missteps, and discuss what they learned from this latest Season 40 entry. Survivor: Winners at War airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.

