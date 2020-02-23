survivor-season-40-recap-podcast:-is-ben-even-good-at-survivor?

Welcome to Season 2, Episode 6 of Survivor Brothers: The Ultimate Unofficial Podcast From TV Guide, the podcast that covers every twist and turn of Survivor Season 40, Survivor: Winners at War. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Get Survivor Brothers on Apple Podcasts In this week’s episode, hosts Lance Cartelli and Fox Van Allen, from the Big Brother Brothers podcast, analyze “It’s Like a Survivor Economy,” another thoroughly entertaining entry of Winners at War.

Your Survivor Brothers hosts discuss the Danni Boatwright blindside and whether Parvati Shallow should’ve been voted out instead. Kim Spradlin-Wolfe’s mind-blowing decision to share her Hidden Immunity Idol with Sophie Clarke, and Tony Vlachos’ hilariously sketchy ladder are also covered.

Finally, the Survivor Brothers hosts answer the big question: Is Ben Driebergen secretly brilliant — or secretly awful — at the game of Survivor? Stay tuned until the end of the podcast to hear what the Survivor Brothers guys learned from this great episode. Photo: Timothy Kuratek, CBS/Timothy Kuratek Subscribe: Apple Podcasts/Google Play/Spotify/Stitcher/TuneIn Survivor: Winners at War airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS. You can watch every season of Survivor on CBS All Access. Follow Fox on Twitter and Instagram. Follow Lance on Twitter and Instagram. Catch select episodes of Survivor Brothers on YouTube. Check out Fox and Lance’s Big Brother Brothers: The Ultimate Unofficial Podcast From TV Guide. And if you’ve read this far down the page, you should totally leave Survivor Brothers glowing reviews on your favorite podcasting app! Photo: Timothy Kuratek, CBS/Timothy Kuratek

Survivor Winners: Where Are They Now?