surviving-r-kelly-part-two-the-reckoning:-first-victim-speaks-out-claiming-‘i-was-the-first-girl-and-no-one-believed-me’

The first alleged victim of singer R. Kelly has spoken out in the latest documentary claiming ‘no one believed me’.

The first series, which premiered early in 2019, broke ratings records as it delved behind the scenes of the many headlines about R Kelly’s relationships and the sex abuse charges he has faced.

Following the release of the documentary, which saw many of his former girlfriends speak out on camera, and the focus once again being on R Kelly’s alleged conduct led to the singer soon being arrested.

The second part of the documentary titled Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning, will see other victims come forward, with some speaking out for the very first time.

In a first-look clip the first alleged victim claimed: ‘I was the first girl and no one believed me and after that, it happened again and again and again.’

Another victim who can be seen crying added: ‘We are grown girls but we are still little girls that cry silently if you weren’t there you’ll never understand it.’

The singer’s ex-girlfriend Jerhonda Pace also tells her story in the documentary.

She claimed she met Kelly when she was just 17-years-old and alleged that he told her she had to kill herself if he was ever arrested or harmed.

Jerhonda attended his child pornography trial in Chicago in 2008 as one of his supporters – but up until that point, she had never met him.

In the clip, as she broke down in tears she began: ‘With Rob, I was part of a suicide pact with him. And if anything was to happen to him, if he was to go to jail or someone was to harm him, I was supposed to kill myself.’

She continued: ‘When the suicide pact came about, Rob and I was in the mirror room, and he told me if I was everything to him like I say he is, then there would be no life worth living.

‘He said, “if something happens to me, I want you to take these pills”.

‘When I was with him I was really ready to take my own life because Rob was everything to me. Rob was my life.’

Among those speaking out in the documentary was music boss Damon Dash, who revealed that his ex-girlfriend Aaliyah wanted nothing to do with R. Kelly and that she was just a ‘sacrificial lamb’ in a follow-up documentary.

The 48-year-old claimed the late singer wanted nothing to do with R. Kelly after they got an annulment on their controversial marriage.

His marriage to Aaliyah was annulled after only a few months because of her age.

It follows after R. Kelly pleaded not guilty to charges he asked someone to bribe a government official to procure a fake ID the day before he married Aaliyah, who was 15 at the time.

The star appeared via video feed in court in December 2019 where he denied the charge of scheming with others to pay for the document, ahead of the secret 1994 ceremony.

Earlier this month a new indictment accused the singer, 52, of bribing a government official in Illinois back in 1994 to obtain a fake ID for Aaliyah (named as Jane Doe in documents, but believed to be Aaliyah) to show she was 18 years old. It’s alleged the ID was used in order to secure a marriage license when Aaliyah was 15.

Kelly, then 27, and Aaliyah married in August 1994, a day after the alleged bribe took place, reports The New York Times. The same claim was made in a documentary, Surviving R Kelly, that aired in January, by one of Kelly’s former tour managers.

Metro.co.uk previously contacted Kelly’s reps for comment.

Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning will air on Lifetime in three parts in the UK starting on 3 February.





