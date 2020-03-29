survive-the-night-trailer-invites-you-to-stay-at-home-with-bruce-willis-and-chad-michael-murray

Digital, VOD and On Demand is a hot market right now as most Americans are staying home for the foreseeable future. Coming from Lionsgate, a new movie invites action fans to shelter-in-place with Bruce Willis and Chad Michael Murray. Today, we have the trailer and poster for Survive the Night, a new thriller from director Matt Eskandari.

Bruce Willis and Chad Michael Murray star in the home invasion thriller Survive the Night, coming to select theaters (if they are open) and On Demand May 22 from Lionsgate. In this action-packed film, from director Matt Eskandari (12 Feet Deep), Willis plays Frank, a retired sheriff forced to rely on his former job’s skills when two criminals on the run threaten the lives of those closest to him.

“Screen legend Bruce Willis (Die Hard franchise) drives the action in this gripping home-invasion thriller. After his brother Mathias (Tyler Jon Olson) is mortally wounded in a robbery gone bad, Jamie (Shea Buckner) stalks trauma doctor Rich (Chad Michael Murray, One Tree Hill) from the hospital to his home. While holding Rich’s wife and daughter hostage, the unhinged murderer forces Rich to operate on Mathias. But in order for him and his family to survive the night, Rich must team up with his estranged tough-as-nails father, retired sheriff Frank (Willis), in order to gain the upper hand and turn the tables on the criminals.”

Most movie theaters are shut down across the country, with only a handful left open. The hope is to have them opened by May 22, but right now it’s anyone’s guess if that will actually happen. And even then, some moviegoers will be reluctant to go back inside. So Survive the Night is getting a simultaneous release On Demand so folks can enjoy all the action and thrills at home.

Chad Michael Murray has a huge fan base that grew up with him in the early 2000s on such hit shows as Dawson’s Creek and One Tree Hill. He also appeared on the hit Marvel series Agent Carter and has most recently been dominating on The CW’s Riverdale, which brought him back to his old stomping grounds.

Bruce Willis is of course an action and comedic legend in both film in TV, having first established himself as a powerhouse on the hit detective series Moonlighting before breaking out big time in Die Hard. He is a true legend, and it’s fun to see him here, back in fight form for Survive the Night.

Along with the first trailer from Media One and Lionsgate, we also have the theatrical poster and some movie stills for Survive the Night. The hope is that theaters will be open on May 22, so we can all enjoy this together at the local cineplex. But if that doesn’t come to pass at least we’ll be able to order it up and watch along at home.

Topics: Survive the Night