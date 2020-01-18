survey-says:-many-americans-love-their-fake-news

During the 2016 presidential campaign, the Internet served up the digital equivalent of junk food — hearty helpings of false and distorted news that wasn’t all that good for us. Now, four years later, heading into what promises to be another bitterly contested election, many voters are still hungry for more.

NewsGuard, a media startup that rates the reliability of news sites, found a sharp increase last month in the popularity of sites that run questionable content, just as the impeachment of President Trump and the Democratic presidential race were heating up.

NewsGuard considers a site unreliable if it trafficks in faked or distorted news, fails to correct mistakes, or doesn’t disclose its political slant or reveal its owners and funders, among other criteria.