surranne-jones-takes-the-lead-role-in-bbc-one’s-new-six-part-thriller

Former Coronation Street actress and star of Gentleman Jack, Suranne Jones will lead the cast of Vigil.

The 41-year-old actress will be joined in BBC One’s new six-part thriller by the likes of Line of Duty star Martin Compston, Endeavour’s Shayn Evans, Game of Thrones actress Rose Leslie, Bodyguard’s Anjli Minhra, and Paterson Joseph from The Leftovers.

The star-studded cast also includes Suranne’s Doctor Foster co-star Adam James, Connor Swindells from Sex Education and His Dark Materials actor Gary Lewis.

Vigil – which has been created by BAFTA-nominated writer Tom Edge – sees the police hit conflict with the Navy and British security services following the mysterious disappearance of a Scottish fishing trawler and a death on-board a Trident nuclear submarine.

Suranne will portray DCI Amy Silva who leads an investigation into a conspiracy that threatens Britain’s nuclear deterrent and she “can’t wait” to get started on the show.

She said: “Tom Edge has created a thrill of a story, set in a world I knew nothing about.

“Amy Silva is a brilliantly complex character, thrown into a highly charged situation where her authority is weakened.

“We watch as she navigates her own personal trauma and loss, all at a time when she’s questioning her relationships and life choices. It feels fresh and relevant and I can’t wait to start filming.”

Suranne will portray DCI Amy Silva in the new thriller (Credit: Splash News)

Meanwhile, Tom is “completely thrilled” to be working on the series and showing audiences a world that has “rarely been explored” on screen.

He said: “I’m completely thrilled to be making this series with the talented people at World Productions and BBC Drama.

“The Continuous At Sea Deterrent, better known as Trident, has been a contentious part of national life for half a century now, a stock of nuclear missiles kept hundreds of feet below the sea surface. But this world has rarely been explored on screen.

“I can’t wait to take a BBC One audience down with us, into the pitch-black icy waters of the unseen Atlantic, where tomorrow’s geopolitical struggles are already being played out.”

