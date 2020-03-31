surprising!-sreesanth-is-not-in-touch-with-dipika-kakar;-here’s-sree’s-last-message-to-the-actress!

|

Updated: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 14: 41 [IST]

Although Bigg Boss 12 didn’t garner required TRPs, the contestants created a huge buzz. Two such contestants, who have been hitting the headlines are Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar, and Sreesanth. It has to be recalled that Dipika used to call Sree ‘bhai’ and the duo shared a good rapport in the glasshouse. Even after they came out of the show, they were seen bonding well with their respective families. But something went wrong between them and Sreesanth unfollowed Dipika on Instagram. Fans were surprised and upset over the same. Now, we get to hear that Sree is in touch with everyone, except Dipika Kakar! Apparently, Sree’s last message to Dipika was his daughter Saanvika’s birthday invite. As per The Khabri, Sree had invited Dipika to his daughter’s birthday as Saanvika wanted her bua in her birthday bash. But it seems Dipika didn’t respond. The Khabri tweeted, “So @sreesanth36 opens on @ms_dipika No, I am not in touch with Dipika ji and excepther I am in touch with everyone Last message I sent to her was to invite her to Saanvika’s bday Saanvika was like ‘bua ko bulao’ so I did send a message but there was no response. Use and Throw??” – (sic) Fans were divided with this tweet: While a few supported Dipika, some of them supported Sreesanth. Fans who supported Dipika wrote, “Khabri sun Dipika is ruling Queen usko kiski jaruarat nhi aur ese thankless aadmi ki toh bilkul nhi so fuk offFace with symbols over mouthFace with symbols over mouthFace with symbols over mouth we #Dipstars are always there for her✌❤” and “Dipika is very mature woman, m sure sreesanth hiding something…” – (sic) Users who supported Sree wrote, “Madam ke nakhre bad gae,” and “Dipika was opportunist Shree u r real winner for public.” – (sic) Also Read: Paras Chhabra Says Akanksha Has No Identity Of Her Own; Adds Sana Asked Girls About Their Virgity!