Myf Warhurst and Tom Williams are set to join I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! following a surprise announcement by Channel 10.

The network announced the latest names just hours ahead of the hit show’s premiere, which is due to go to air at 7.30pm this evening.

“Yes, we are well aware that it airs tonight at 7.30pm, but we just can’t hold a secret, okay?” Channel 10 said in a statement this morning.

Warhurst, a broadcaster, television presenter and journalist, shot to fame as a regular panellist on the hit ABC music quiz show Spicks and Specks as well as hosting the Eurovision Song Contest.

media_camera Myf Warhurst and Tom Williams are heading to the jungle. Picture: Channel 10

Meanwhile, carpenter Tom Williams became a household name after joining the Seven Network and working on The Great Outdoors, Dancing With The Stars and The Daily Edition.

Both personalities have more than 20 year’s experience in the industry.

Fans have welcomed the news on social media, with one person tweeting: “Myf! That’s my reason to watch right there.”

“I heard a rumour she was going in. We have our winner! #teammyf” another wrote.

They will join previously-announced names including celebrity chef Miguel Maestre and “international TV megastar” Charlotte Crosby – a UK reality TV veteran who has appeared on Geordie Shore and who boasts seven million Instagram followers.

I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! premieres tonight at 7.30pm.

Originally published as Surprising I’m A Celeb names revealed