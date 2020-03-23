suriya-to-sport-a-unique-look-in-hari’s-aruvaa!

Suriya, the Nadippin Nayangan of Tamil cinema and Hair, the hitmaker are one of the most celebrated actor-director duos of the contemporary Tamil cinema. Now, Suriya and Hari are all set to join hands once again for the upcoming project Aruvaa. The movie is said to be a complete mass entertainer.

As per the latest reports, leading man Suriya is now all set to sport a unique look for Aruvaa, which is set in a rural backdrop. If the reports are to be believed, Suriya is planning to sport a never-seen-before avatar in the movie, with thick twister mustache and a different hairdo.

According to the sources close to the project, the makers are planning to reveal Suriya’s first look from Aruvaa, once the coronavirus lockdown is over. The Hari directorial is expected to start rolling by the end of April or beginning of May 2020, once the film industry starts functioning normally.

In a recent interview, producer Gnanavel Raja had revealed some interesting details about Aruvaa. According to the producer, the Suriya-Hari project is an out-and-out mass entertainer, that is set in a rural backdrop. However, Aruvaa will be more subtle while compared to director Hari’s recent outings.

The movie provides equal importance to family sentiments and is almost like a mix of Suriya-Hari duo’s 2007-released superhit movie Vel and the 2018-released Karthi starring blockbuster Kadaikutty Singam, which was directed by Pandiraj. The producer also revealed that Aruvaa will predominantly focus on the strong relationship between brothers.

Rashmika Mandanna, the popular actress is approached to appear as the female lead opposite Suriya in the movie. If things fall in place, Aruvaa will mark second Tamil outing of the actress who is making her Tamil cinema debut with the upcoming Karthi starrer Sultan. The movie will also feature senior comedian Vadivelu in a pivotal role.

