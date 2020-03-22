suriya-to-sport-a-unique-look-in-hari’s-aruvaa

Suriya, the Nadippin Nayangan of Tamil cinema and Hair, the hitmaker are one of the most celebrated actor-director duos of the contemporary Tamil cinema. Now, Suriya and Hari are all set to join hands once again for the upcoming project Aruvaa. The movie is said to be a complete mass entertainer.

As per the latest reports, leading man Suriya is now all set to sport a unique look for Aruvaa, which is set in a rural backdrop. If the reports are to be believed, Suriya is planning to sport a never-seen-before avatar in the movie, with thick twister mustache and a different hairdo.

According to the sources close to the project, the makers are planning to reveal Suriya’s first look from Aruvaa, once the coronavirus lockdown is over. The Hari directorial is expected to start rolling by the end of April or beginning of May 2020, once the film industry starts functioning normally.