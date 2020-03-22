Suriya To Sport A Unique Look In Hari’s Aruvaa

Posted by — March 22, 2020 in Entertainment Leave a reply
suriya-to-sport-a-unique-look-in-hari’s-aruvaa

bredcrumb

bredcrumb

|

Suriya, the Nadippin Nayangan of Tamil cinema and Hair, the hitmaker are one of the most celebrated actor-director duos of the contemporary Tamil cinema. Now, Suriya and Hari are all set to join hands once again for the upcoming project Aruvaa. The movie is said to be a complete mass entertainer.

As per the latest reports, leading man Suriya is now all set to sport a unique look for Aruvaa, which is set in a rural backdrop. If the reports are to be believed, Suriya is planning to sport a never-seen-before avatar in the movie, with thick twister mustache and a different hairdo.

According to the sources close to the project, the makers are planning to reveal Suriya’s first look from Aruvaa, once the coronavirus lockdown is over. The Hari directorial is expected to start rolling by the end of April or beginning of May 2020, once the film industry starts functioning normally.

Suriya To Sport A Unique Look In Haris Aruvaa

You May Also Like

janta-curfew:-shah-rukh-khan-comes-up-with-an-innovative-and-a-filmy-way-to-spread-awareness

Janta Curfew: Shah Rukh Khan Comes Up With An Innovative And A Filmy Way To Spread Awareness

revealed:-vinay-forrt’s-character-in-fahadh-faasil’s-malik

Revealed: Vinay Forrt’s Character In Fahadh Faasil’s Malik

thalapathy-65:-the-vijay-ar-murugadoss-project-to-start-rolling-in-april?

Thalapathy 65: The Vijay-AR Murugadoss Project To Start Rolling In April?

idris-elba’s-wife-confirms-she-also-has-covid-19-—-here’s-why-sabrina-dhowre-is-being-slammed

Idris Elba’s Wife Confirms She Also Has COVID-19 — Here’s Why Sabrina Dhowre Is Being Slammed

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *