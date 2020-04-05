suriya-to-play-a-lawyer-in-his-41st-film?

|

Updated: Sunday, April 5, 2020, 6: 45 [IST]

Suriya, the popular actor is currently on a high with some promising projects in his kitty. The Soorarai Pottru actor, who is currently on a signing spree, is said to be teaming up with talented filmmaker TJ Gnanavel for his 41st outing, which has been tentatively titled as Suriya 41. As per the latest reports, the Nadippin Nayakan of Tamil cinema is playing a lawyer in the project, which is said to be a social thriller based on real events. If the rumours are to be true, this will be the first lawyer character in Suriya’s acting career. However, both the actor and director TJ Gnanavel have not commented on the reports yet. TJ Gnanavel, the director who rose to fame with the acclaimed movie Koottathi Oruthan himself has scripted the Suriya starrer. The untitled movie, which is based on the ‘Irular’ tribal community of Tamil Nadu is expected to start rolling immediately after the all India lockdown comes to an end. The makers are yet to finalise the female lead and rest of the star cast of the project. Suriya will be next seen in the upcoming action drama Soorarai Pottru, which is reportedly based on the life of GR Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan. The movie, which marks Suriya’s first collaboration with Irudhi Suttru fame filmmaker Sudha Kongara, features Aparna Balamurali as the female lead. The actor is also collaborating with hitmaker Hari for Aruvaa, the upcoming family thriller Aruvaa. The movie, which is said to be a complete mass entertainer, is expected to start rolling once the all India lockdown comes to an end. The reports suggest that Suriya will simultaneously shoot for Aruvaa and TJ Gananavel project. Apart from these projects, Suriya is teaming up with the acclaimed filmmaker Vetrimaaran for an upcoming period drama based on a popular novel. If the reports are to be believed, the also in talks with his once best friend Gautham Menon, for a romantic drama. Also Read: Suriya To Romance This Popular Actress In Hari’s Aruvaa?