suriya-is-on-a-signing-spree:-to-team-up-with-tn-gnanavel-&-gautham-menon?

Suriya, the Nadippin Nayagan of Tamil cinema is currently all set to release his highly anticipated movie Soorarai Pottru. The biopic, which marks the actor’s first collaboration with talented filmmaker Sudha Kongara, is one of the most-awaited Tamil films of 2020. If the reports Suriya is currently on a signing spree.

As per the latest reports, Suriya is in talks with the renowned filmmaker TN Gananavel for his next directorial venture. The filmmaker, who is best known for the acclaimed movie Koottathil Oruthan, is planning to direct a film based on the Irular tribal community of Tamil Nadu and has approached the Soorarai Pottru actor to play the lead role in it.

Reportedly, Suriya is highly impressed with the story idea and has asked the director to kickstart the scripting immediately. If things fall in place, the actor will team up with TN Gnanavel for this ambitious project, which is said to be based on real-life incidents. The project is expected to go on floors with a pooja ceremony, by the first week of April.

According to the rumour mills, Suriya is also in talks with his once best friend Gautham Vasudev Menon, for an upcoming love story. The speculations regarding the Suriya-Gautham collaboration started doing rounds after the actor mentioned that he is ready to ‘hold a guitar’ once again for Gautham, if he comes up with an exciting idea, in a special video he posted during the 20 Years Of Gautham Menon celebrations.

Apart from these projects, Suriya is collaborating with hitmaker Hari for the upcoming family thriller Aruvaa, which is expected to start rolling soon. The actor is also teaming up with the acclaimed filmmaker Vetrimaaran for an ambitious project that is said to be a period film based on the popular novel Vaadivaasal.

Also Read:

Suriya’s Aruvaa: Here’s An Exciting Update On The Project!