suriya-becomes-the-first-to-donate-rs-10-lakh-to-the-fefsi-technicians-who-are-struggling-to-survive

Suriya and his family became the first to come up with financial aid to save the technicians of the FEFSI union. The star family has donated Rs 10 lakh to the technicians who are struggling due to the industry shut down, that has taken place on account of Coronavirus outbreak. Earlier, there was buzz that the FEFSI union leader, RK Selvamani might have a word with Tamil actors to donate for the good cause.

Well, this is not the first time when Suriya and family are scripting a chapter in philanthropy. Earlier, the actor, with his brother had donated Rs 25 lakh and Rs 35 lakh for Kerala and Chennai flood relief respectively.

Recently, Suriya took to his Twitter handle to explain the importance of social-distancing. In a short video, the actor added that the virus is spreading faster than we thought and therefore awareness on this is very important. He asked people to stay indoors and fight the Coronavirus. He also said that all precautions like being at safe distance from everyone and washing hands have to be taken care of so that India doesn’t become second Italy. Suriya also quoted ‘Anjuvathu anjamai pethamai’ which translates to ‘it is foolishness to say no to fear’.

The actor’s next release Soorarai Pottru might get postponed due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak. The movie had to recently suspend its post-production work. He will also team up with director Hari for the sixth time for Aruvaa.

