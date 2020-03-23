surgeon-general-sends-coronavirus-warning:-‘this-week,-it’s-going-to-get-bad’

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 05: U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams walks outside the West Wing of the White House on his way to do a television interview with Fox News on March 5, 2020 in Washington, DC. Reports of cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the U.S. have now reached 18 states. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Less than two weeks since coronavirus was officially classified as a pandemic, Surgeon General Jerome Adams has told American citizens that things are about to get much worse before they get any better.

According to NBC News, while appearing on the TODAY show Monday, Adams issued a dire warning to host Savannah Guthrie and the viewing audience.

“I want America to understand, this week, it’s going to get bad,” he declared.

When questioned if he believed the public wasn’t taking the pandemic seriously, Adams opined, “I think there are a lot of people who are doing the right things, but I think that unfortunately, we are finding out a lot of people think this can’t happen to them.”

On the topic of President Donald Trump tweeting Sunday night that he was against putting America on lockdown for longer than 15 days, he pushed back, “It means that our 15 days to stop the spread initiative really was based on the fact when it came out a week ago, we were about two weeks behind Italy and we really hoped to instill a sense of urgency across America.”

“That includes social distancing measures,” he continued.

“Stay at home, don’t take unnecessary travel, avoid groups of larger than 10. That includes teleworking. There are parts of the country that are doing it. But these mitigation measures work preventively. They work best the earlier you do them and people are still reacting and waiting to see the spread before they get serious.”