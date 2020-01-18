surgeon-accused-of-rape-after-‘deceiving-woman-into-having-sex-without-a-condom’

A hospital consultant ‘deceived’ a woman into having unprotected sex by making her think he was using a condom, a court heard.

Matthew Sewell, 40, is said to have known she ‘was upset about’ a previous occasion when they hadn’t used the contraceptive and is now on trial accused of rape.

His alleged victim, then 23, met him through Tinder, where he falsely claimed to be 27, almost a decade younger than his real age at the time, jurors were told.

They first got together in a bar in Middlesbrough, and the woman subsequently invited Sewell to her home in January 2017, Teesside Crown Court heard.

After a few drinks the pair moved to her bedroom, with jurors being told the woman was happy to have sex ‘on condition that he wore a condom’.

Prosecutor Paul Abrahams told them: ‘Previously they had unprotected sex, which she was upset about.

‘When she handed Mr Sewell the condom, he didn’t say anything to her. He took the condom quickly and turned his back to her.

‘It looked to her like he was putting the condom on. If she had known Mr Sewell hadn’t been wearing a condom, she would not have consented to sex.’

Jurors were told it was only afterwards that the woman realised ‘no attempt had been made to use it’.

Mr Abrahams told the court Sewell, then working at James Cook University Hospital, later admitted ‘he had done wrong and effectively pleaded with her not to report him’.

Sewell was said to have told her ‘it would ruin his career’, the Daily Mail reported.

He later got in touch urging she get checked out because one of his previous partners had informed him she’d contracted a sexually transmitted infection, the prosecutor said.

The court heard the complainant then ‘put it to Mr Sewell that he had deceived her into believing he had worn a condom’.

South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said Sewell, from Twickenham, south west London, is no longer employed there.

He denies two counts of rape and the trial continues.