surge-in-polio-cases-reverses-progress-to-eradicate-virus,-risking-global-spread

A surge in polio cases has reversed recent years’ progress eradicating the crippling virus and it is now at greater risk of spreading internationally than any time since 2014, the World Health Organization has warned.

The WHO’s emergency committee on the spread of poliovirus said it was “gravely concerned” about the jump in cases of the wild virus. Worldwide numbers have leapt from 33 in 2018, to 156 in 2019, with the great majority in Pakistan.

While health officials maintain they are still in the final stretch of stamping out a virus that caused as many as 350,000 cases each year in the late 1980s, the virus is proving stubbornly difficult to end.

Pakistan and neighbouring Afghanistan are the two remaining haunts of the wild virus, but militant violence and deep suspicion of the programme have combined to undermine the last push.