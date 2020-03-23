Suresh Raina and wife Priyanka blessed with a BABY BOY

Popular cricketer Suresh Raina is a happy father for the second time!!

Suresh and wife Priyanka Raina are glad to welcome their cute little bundle of joy, as they embrace parenthood yet again with the arrival of their son.

Suresh and Priyanka have a daughter Gracia Raina who is three and a half years old.

The couple has named the son as Rio Raina and it is heard that both mother and kid are doing fine.

Here’s a cute picture of the couple with the newborn.

Aww!!

Suresh and Priyanka, wish you great parenthood!!