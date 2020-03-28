Surbhi Chandna’s Fitness Secret Revealed

Surbhi Chandna works really hard on her body and there are no doubts about it. Check here.

Surbhi Chandna who has become a household name with her portrayal in Ishqbaaz and Sanjivani 2 is a fitness freak to the core.

And whenever she has time on hand, she does not miss out on hitting the gym and working on her body.

Truly, inspirational she is, for her regimented workout schedule to be in shape.

You can check out her recent fitness workout pictures right here.

Do you agree that Surbhi Chandna is a fitness freak?

Drop in your comments here.