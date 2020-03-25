Surbhi Chandna misses her walk: Shares few pictures in kurta and lehenga

Surbhi Chandna the Ishqbaaz actress has been staying indoors for many days now.

And today, she decided to take a stroll around her society and have a glance at the world outside.

Aww!!

This is exactly the situation that every Indian finds himself/herself in.

With the 21-day lockdown enforced, it is very important to stay indoors to remain healthy.

Surbhi though took a walk outside, she stresses on the fact that one needs to be indoors to stay safe.

Check out Surbhi’s post here.