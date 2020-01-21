sur-nava-dhyas-nava-season-3-grand-finale-winner:-who-will-be-the-winner-and-runner-up-for-this-season?-exclusive-details-and-prize-money-revealed!

Colors Marathi’s super hit singing reality show Sur Nava Dhyas Nava Season 3 is coming to an end this weekend. The grand finale of Sur Nava Dhyas Nava Season 3 will be held on the 24th of January 2020. This season was the best among the three in terms of TRPs and the contestants’ put in their best efforts to showcase their singing performances. Sur Nava Dhyas Nava Season 3 winner name will be announced soon.

Sur Nava Dhyas Nava Season 3 Grand Finale Finalists

Shravani Wagle

Raju Nadaf

Akshaya Iyer

Swarali Joshi

Amol Ghodke

Sur Nava Dhyas Nava 3 Online Voting Procedure The online voting for the finalists of Sur Nava Dhyas Nava Season 3 will end on the 22nd of January 2020. You can cast your vote to your favourite contestant and watch them win the Sur Nava Dhyas Nava Season 3 Grand Finale. Go to the official website of Voot channel https://www.voot.com/voting/sur-nava-dhyas-nava-season-3-voting-online

Log in to or sign up in your Voot account.

Cast your vote for your favorite contestant.

Click on submit. You can vote for your favorite contest by visiting the Voot official website. Sur Nava Dhyas Nava Season 3 Prize Money The prize money for Sur Nava Dhyas Nava Season 3 is INR 10 Lakh Rupees.

Sur Nava Dhyas Nava Season 3 Winner

Akshaya Iyer is the winner of Sur Nava Dhyas Nava Season 3.