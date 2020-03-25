Supreme’s Tastiest SS20 Accessory Is Dropping Tomorrow

It looks like Supreme‘s box logo Oreos are dropping very soon. The brand just took to Instagram to share details of tomorrow’s drop, using the cookies as the post image — modeled by food Instagrammer Bread Face, but she’s eating it, rather than her usual face-mash.
The box logo Oreo is one of the standout items from Supreme’s Spring/Summer 2020 collection. Retailing for $8, the cookies have already been listed on eBay for thousands of dollars.
You’ll have your chance at landing the Supreme Oreos when they release March 26 through Supreme’s web store. If you strike out, you can always learn how to make fake fuccboi feeds at home.

Before You Continue…

