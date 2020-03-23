supreme-x-richardson-unveil-“unconditional”-t-shirt-collab

Richardson has teamed up with Supreme for a collaborative T-shirt releasing in celebration of its new Tokyo flagship store. The top features an artwork titled “Unconditional” by Mario Sorrenti from Richardson Magazine A2.

To highlight the release, Richardson has tapped American filmmaker and frequent Supreme collaborator William Strobeck to photograph actress, model, and fashion designer Chloë Sevigny in the white crewneck tee. Created exclusively for Richardson Tokyo, the top will be available in-store on Saturday, March 28, at 11 a.m. local time.

Supreme has been an avid supporter of Richardson dating back to the inaugural issue of the magazine in 1998. The two have collaborated on multiple occasions, having come together on calendars with Larry Clark, a book project with David Sims, and a debut T-shirt release in 2003.

Richardson Tokyo

4-27-6 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku,

150-0001, Tokyo

