supreme-wraps-timberland’s-euro-hiker-in-patent-leather

Brand: Supreme x Timberland

Model: Euro Low Hiiker and apparel

Key Features: The Euro Low Hiker comes in three colorways — red, black, and yellow — and features a glossy, patent leather upper with nylon canvas collar. The outsoles of the model are made using recycled rubber.

Release Date: March 26 (March 28 in Japan)

Price: TBC

Buy: Online at Supreme and in-stores in Japan

Editor’s Notes: Supreme and longtime collaborator Timberland are back at it again for SS20, this time combining on a capsule collection comprising the latter’s Euro Low Hiker, a co-branded crewneck, and a 6-panel cap. Supreme adapts the footwear for the streets, giving it a stylish patent leather upper not often seen on hiking shoes, while the crewneck and 6-panel both feature embroidered, co-branded details.

All three pieces will be available this Thursday, March 26, at Supreme’s online store only (due to Supreme’s US and European stores being closed due to coroanvirus). Japan will drop the collection on Saturday, March 28.

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

