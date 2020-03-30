supreme-might-be-dropping-a-covid-19-fundraiser-tee

A report by Supreme Leaks News suggests Supreme will be joining the long list of brands raising money for those affected by Covid-19 with a new fundraiser tee.

Although details of the exact design and release date are still under wraps, many are suspecting that a Supreme bogo tee is in the works. This assumption would check out with Supreme’s past fundraiser efforts such as the Japan Relief bogo tee, which was released in the aftermath of the March 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami with 100 percent of profits donated to the Japanese Red Cross Society.

As of writing, the T-shirt has not been officially confirmed by Supreme, but stay tuned for more details.

