supreme-court-won’t-hear-michelle-carter-case

The US Supreme Court has denied a request from lawyers for Michelle Carter to have the court review her involuntary manslaughter conviction stemming from the suicide of 18-year-old Conrad Roy III.
On Monday, Carter’s case was among several on the court’s website listed under the heading “Certiorari Denied.”
Carter was 17 when she urged Roy, a Mattapoisett resident, to kill himself in July 2014 — even after he told her he was too scared to go through with it. After a bench trial that drew national headlines, Judge Lawrence Moniz in June 2017 found Carter, of Plainville, guilty of involuntary manslaughter.
