supreme-court-rules-that-byron-allen-has-to-show-race-was-sole-cause-in-lawsuit-against-comcast

The Supreme Court sided with Comcast over Byron Allen in his racial discrimination case against the cable giant, ruling that he bears the burden of showing racial discrimination was the sole cause in its denial to carry his channels.

At issue was whether Allen’s $20 billion lawsuit should have survived beyond the pleading stage by merely proving that, in Comcast’s decision to deny carriage of his company’s channels, his race was a “motivating factor” or whether it was the sole cause. The ruling was viewed as having a potentially significant impact on future racial discrimination cases.

The Ninth Circuit ruled in favor of Allen last year, and in oral arguments some of the justices found fault with the lower court’s reasoning. There also was skepticism of issuing a definitive ruling that established a lower threshold in racial discrimination cases when a case is first filed, and a higher one if it reaches a trial.

At the oral arguments, Erwin Chemerinsky, who was arguing for Allen, acknowledged that he eventually would have to show that race was the sole cause for Comcast’s rejection. But he argued that it would be an “insurmountable burden” to meet if plaintiffs have to prove that at the outset of the case, as they would not have the benefit of conducting depositions and discovery.

The case hinged on a section of the Civil Rights Act of 1866 that holds that African Americans must have the same right to contracts as whites.

A number of civil rights groups, including the NAACP Legal Defense & Education Fund, sided with Allen in the case, while the Department of Justice supported Comcast’s position.