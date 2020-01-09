superstar-rajinikanth-starrer-darbar-movie-leaked-online-for-download-on-tamilrockers,-tamilgun,-telegram-and-torrents-websites?-will-it-affect-box-office-collections?-darbar-movie-hit-or-flop?

AR Murugadoss is back after her previous venture Sarkar in 2018. AR Murugadoss’ hits as director was with the movies Ghajini, 7am Arivu, Kaththi, Thupakki and he has decided to venture into the action thriller genre with Darbar, starring Superstar Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, and Sunil Shetty. Ahead of its opening weekend closure, Rajinikanth is receiving a lot of hype for AR Murugadoss’ much awaited movie as well as for AR Murugadoss and Rajinikanth’s combo which is coming together for the first time with ‘Darbar’. However, bad news awaits the makers of Rajinikanth’s movie “Darbar” as Tamilrockers, a leading torrent site for movies download has already leaked the full movie online.

Will Darbar’s Tamilrockers Movie Download Release Affect Box Office Collections?

Darbar is one of the most awaited action thriller entertainer movies with Rajinikanth, Nayanthara playing the lead. Considering the amount of expectations from fans at stake, the early pirated release of Darbar movie online for free download, is likely to dent its earnings.

As emphasized earlier, modern day movies depend a lot on opening week collections as a significant source of return on investment. With the advent of Tamilrockers and other online movie streaming sites, film makers face a daunting task of dealing with this situation.

However, Darbar is hyped well enough and the cast of Rajinikanth in a significant role will definitely attract his fan base to the theaters to watch the movie. Also, Darbar promises to be a gripping anthology romance movie and watching it on a mere 480P or 720P print will not do justice for the entertainment at stake, we believe.

On the other hand, first hand reactions of Darbar are promising and we will wait for more reviews and reports in the coming days. However, the release of Darbar on Tamilrockers is likely to have a detrimental effect on the movies success in the long run. Incidentally, the movie Darbar is produced under the banner of Lyca Productions. Most of the recent movies produced in the Tamil movie industry have been released on Tamilrockers on the day of the release.

Darbar Movie Hit or Flop? First Day Collection

First day collection for Darbar is predicted to be INR 12.5 crores in all box offices. The first day overseas collection is pegged at INR 4.8 crores in all languages.

Darbar has been open to good reviews. However, the festival holidays is likely to boost up its occupancy in the first week.





Total Worldwide Gross: 225 Cr(expected)



The Box office collection shows it has a strong opening and since being a long weekend we expect it to hold the Box Office for weekend. The word of mouth about the movie might help in long run and let’s hope it does well at Box Office. We will update the Box Office collections as soon as we get more updates.

Disclaimer: We at TheNewsCrunch condemn movie piracy and pledge for strengthening the anti-piracy laws across the globe and give due respect to the skills and talent of the actors and everyone involved in the movie entertainment industry.