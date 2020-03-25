superstar-mahesh-babu-wishes-his-fans-a-very-happy-ugadi,-urges-everyone-to-stay-safe!

By Lekhaka |

Published: Wednesday, March 25, 2020, 17: 50 [IST]

Superstar Mahesh Babu is one of the most influential actors with a Pan Indian following. Earlier, on occasion Ugadi, the actor shared a post on social media wishing everyone and at the same time emphasizing on how we should follow the basic rules of safety during this time of crisis. The actor took to social media and shared, “Wishing you all a very happy Homebound Ugadi!! During these unprecedented times. I request all of you to follow the 6 golden rules to #FightagainstCoronavirus. It’s important to follow the instructions issued by our state and central governments.” Mahesh Babu is a PAN India star with a crazy fan following even in the northern circuit. The actor’s recent release, Sarileru Neekevvaru was a blockbuster at the box office and charted phenomenal numbers during its theatrical run. The movie marked Mahesh Babu’s third consecutive movie to cross the 100-crore mark and saw Mahesh Babu in a never before seen avatar of an Army officer. Wishing you all a very happy Homebound Ugadi !! During these unprecedented times. I request all of you to follow the 6 golden rules to #FightagainstCoronavirus. It’s important to follow the instructions issued by our state and central governments.

— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 25, 2020 Mahesh Babu is basking in the glory of his recent release that has created new benchmarks for him. While the fans wait for their superstar to make an announcement for his next release, they are aware that he will be back on the screen with a bang.